HiSilicon Kirin 930

HiSilicon Kirin 930 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 3, 2015, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1500 MHz.

CPU Performance
19
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
30
NanoReview Score
25

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
689
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
2456
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59272

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 930 SoC with Mali-T628 MP4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T628 MP4
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz
Cores 4
FLOPS 77 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2015
Class Mid range

Comparison with competitors

Comments

