HiSilicon Kirin 935
HiSilicon Kirin 935 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 3, 2015, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1500 MHz.
CPU Performance
22
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
30
NanoReview Score
27
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
808
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70129
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|512 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|Cores
|4
|FLOPS
|87 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|Class
|Mid range