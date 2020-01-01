Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Kirin 955: benchmarks and specs

HiSilicon Kirin 955

HiSilicon Kirin 955

HiSilicon Kirin 955 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 9, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A72 at 2500 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
30
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
40
NanoReview Score
36

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
125869
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1112

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 955 SoC with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Cores 4
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2016
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish