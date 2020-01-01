HiSilicon Kirin 955
HiSilicon Kirin 955 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 9, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A72 at 2500 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
30
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
40
NanoReview Score
36
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
125869
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1112
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2016
|Class
|Flagship
