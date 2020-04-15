Hisillicon Kirin 985
Hisillicon Kirin 985 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 at 2580 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1840 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
3378
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
10670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
392336
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Cores
|8
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship