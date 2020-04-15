Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Kirin 985: benchmarks and specs

Hisillicon Kirin 985

Hisillicon Kirin 985

Hisillicon Kirin 985 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 at 2580 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1840 MHz.

CPU Performance
66
Gaming Performance
60
Battery life
75
NanoReview Score
67

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
3378
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
10670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
392336

Smartphones

Phones with Kirin 985AnTuTu v8
1. Huawei Honor 30394394
2. Huawei Nova 7 Pro388898
3. Huawei Nova 7388534

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 985 SoC with Mali-G77 MP8 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall
Cores 8
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2020
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

