Hisillicon Kirin 985 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 at 2580 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1840 MHz.