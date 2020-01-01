Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 1000: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 1000

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 26, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A77 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
72
Gaming Performance
88
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
78

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
508853

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 1000 SoC with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall
Cores 9
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2300 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2019
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

