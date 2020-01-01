Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 1000L: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 1000L

MediaTek Dimensity 1000L

MediaTek Dimensity 1000L – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 26, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A77 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
60
Gaming Performance
47
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
59

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
3194
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
10084
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
339319

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 1000L SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Cores 9
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2019
Class Mid range
Model number MT6885Z
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

