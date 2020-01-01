MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
MediaTek Dimensity 1000L – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 26, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A77 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
60
Gaming Performance
47
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
59
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
3194
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
10084
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
339319
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|Cores
|9
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site