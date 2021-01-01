Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio A25: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio A25 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 17, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1500 MHz.

CPU Performance
16
Gaming Performance
6
Battery life
56
NanoReview Score
22

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Helio A25
94632
CPU 40306
GPU 9521
Memory 16528
UX 29187
Total score 94632

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
137
Multi-Core Score
845

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio A25 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 64
FLOPS 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 4
5G support No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2018
Class Low end
Model number MT6762V
Official page MediaTek Helio A25 official site

Comparison with competitors

