MediaTek Helio A25
MediaTek Helio A25 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 17, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1500 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
94632
|CPU
|40306
|GPU
|9521
|Memory
|16528
|UX
|29187
|Total score
|94632
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Multi-Core Score
845
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Helio A25 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|64
|FLOPS
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6762V
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site