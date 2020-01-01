Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio P20: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio P20

MediaTek Helio P20 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 2300 MHz.

CPU Performance
20
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
35
NanoReview Score
28

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
82613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
873

Smartphones

Phones with Helio P20AnTuTu v8
1. Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual-
2. Samsung Galaxy C8-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio P20 SoC with Mali-T880 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB
Process 16 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Cores 2
FLOPS 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016
Class Mid range
Model number MT6757
Official page MediaTek Helio P20 official site

