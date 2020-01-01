MediaTek Helio P20
MediaTek Helio P20 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 2300 MHz.
CPU Performance
20
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
35
NanoReview Score
28
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
82613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
873
Smartphones
|Phones with Helio P20
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Dual
|-
|2. Samsung Galaxy C8
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6757
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
