MediaTek Helio P23
MediaTek Helio P23 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 28, 2017, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1650 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2300 MHz.
CPU Performance
20
Gaming Performance
9
Battery life
41
NanoReview Score
23
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|Cores
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6763V
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
