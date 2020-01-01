Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio P23: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio P23

MediaTek Helio P23 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 28, 2017, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1650 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2300 MHz.

CPU Performance
20
Gaming Performance
9
Battery life
41
NanoReview Score
23

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103919

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio P23 SoC with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz
Cores 2
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2017
Class Low end
Model number MT6763V
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site

