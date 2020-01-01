Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio X30: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio X30

MediaTek Helio X30 – an 10-core chipset that was announced on February 17, 2017, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A73 at 2600 MHz, 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A35 at 1900 MHz.

CPU Performance
33
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
50
NanoReview Score
41

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
152003
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Helio X30AnTuTu v8
1. Meizu Pro 7 Plus-
2. Meizu Pro 7-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio X30 SoC with PowerVR GT7400 Plus graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
Cores 10
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GT7400 Plus
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 800 MHz
Cores 4
Number of ALUs 128
FLOPS 205 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 27.81 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 10
5G support No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2017
Class Flagship
Model number MT6799
Official page MediaTek Helio X30 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

