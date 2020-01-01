MediaTek Helio X30
MediaTek Helio X30 – an 10-core chipset that was announced on February 17, 2017, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A73 at 2600 MHz, 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A35 at 1900 MHz.
CPU Performance
33
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
50
NanoReview Score
41
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
152003
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
Smartphones
|Phones with Helio X30
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Meizu Pro 7 Plus
|-
|2. Meizu Pro 7
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|Cores
|10
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|Cores
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|FLOPS
|205 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|27.81 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 10
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6799
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
Comparison with competitors
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and MediaTek Helio X30
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and MediaTek Helio X30
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and MediaTek Helio X30
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and MediaTek Helio X30
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and MediaTek Helio X30
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Helio X30
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Helio X30
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and MediaTek Helio X30