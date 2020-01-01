Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > MediaTek MT6580: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek MT6580

MediaTek MT6580 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2016, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A7 at 1300 MHz.

CPU Performance
9
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
28
NanoReview Score
15

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
423
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
1191
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
35239

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the MediaTek MT6580 SoC with Mali-400 MP1 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 4
Frequency 1300 MHz
L1 cache 32 KB
L2 cache 512 MB
Process 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-400 MP1
Architecture Utgard
GPU frequency 500 MHz
Cores 1
FLOPS 6 Gigaflops
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 533 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264
Audio codecs MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5
5G support No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2016
Class Low end
Model number MT6580
Official page MediaTek MT6580 official site

Comparison with competitors

