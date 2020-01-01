Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 429: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on June 26, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1950 MHz.

CPU Performance
18
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
61
NanoReview Score
34

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
853
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59877

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 429 SoC with Adreno 504 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4
Frequency 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 500
GPU frequency 450 MHz
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6
4G support LTE Cat. 5
5G support No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2018
Class Low end
Model number SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

