Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on June 26, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1950 MHz.
CPU Performance
18
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
61
NanoReview Score
34
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
853
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59877
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|Frequency
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site