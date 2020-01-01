Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 650: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 650

Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 – an 6-core chipset that was announced on February 18, 2015, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A72 at 1800 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1400 MHz.

CPU Performance
22
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
36
NanoReview Score
29

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
88859
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
821

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 650 SoC with Adreno 510 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6
Frequency 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB
L2 cache 256 KB
Process 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz
Number of ALUs 128
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon V56
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8
4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2015
Class Mid range
Model number MSM8956
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site

