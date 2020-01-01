Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 18, 2015, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A72 at 1800 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1400 MHz.
CPU Performance
22
Gaming Performance
11
Battery life
36
NanoReview Score
23
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|Official page
