Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 11, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) at 2800 MHz, 1 core Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
56
Gaming Performance
54
Battery life
82
NanoReview Score
62

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
374893

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 768G SoC with Adreno 620 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 750 MHz
Number of ALUs 192
FLOPS 720 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020
Class Mid range
Model number SM7250-AC
