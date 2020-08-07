Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 11, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) at 2800 MHz, 1 core Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
56
Gaming Performance
54
Battery life
82
NanoReview Score
62
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
374893
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|FLOPS
|720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
