Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 11, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) at 2800 MHz, 1 core Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.