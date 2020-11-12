Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 1080: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 1080 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 12, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 2800 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
98
Gaming Performance
94
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
95

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
657361

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 1080 SoC with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2800 MHz
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Valhall 2
Cores 10
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Bus 4x 16 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020
Class Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

