Samsung Exynos 1080
Samsung Exynos 1080 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 12, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 2800 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
98
Gaming Performance
94
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
95
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
657361
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Cores
|10
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
