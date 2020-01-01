Samsung Exynos 7420
Samsung Exynos 7420 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 3, 2015, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A57 at 2100 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1500 MHz.
CPU Performance
23
Gaming Performance
7
Battery life
42
NanoReview Score
24
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 7420
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
|144034
|2. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus
|142214
|3. Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
|90834
|4. Samsung Galaxy Note 5
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|Cores
|8
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site