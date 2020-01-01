Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 7420: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 7420

Samsung Exynos 7420 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 3, 2015, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A57 at 2100 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1500 MHz.

CPU Performance
23
Gaming Performance
7
Battery life
42
NanoReview Score
24

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 7420AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge144034
2. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus142214
3. Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos90834
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 5-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 7420 SoC with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 772 MHz
Cores 8
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 6
5G support No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015
Class Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

