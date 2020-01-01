Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 7570: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 7570



Samsung Exynos 7570 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on August 30, 2016, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1400 MHz.

CPU Performance
12
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
47
NanoReview Score
26

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
641
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
1938
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46452

Smartphones

Phones with Exynos 7570AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy J457410
2. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)-
3. Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)-
4. Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)-
5. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime-
6. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 7570 SoC with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4
Frequency 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Cores 2
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5
5G support No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016
Class Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site

