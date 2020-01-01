Samsung Exynos 7570
Samsung Exynos 7570 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on August 30, 2016, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1400 MHz.
CPU Performance
12
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
47
NanoReview Score
26
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
641
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
1938
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46452
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 7570
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy J4
|57410
|2. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
|-
|3. Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)
|-
|4. Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
|-
|5. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
|-
|6. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site