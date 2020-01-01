Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 7872: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 7872 – an 6-core chipset that was announced on January 17, 2018, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A73 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1400 MHz.

CPU Performance
24
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
52
NanoReview Score
36

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
1229
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3145
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77703

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 7872 SoC with Mali-G71 MP1 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz
Cores 1
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018
Class Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

Comparison with competitors

