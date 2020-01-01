Samsung Exynos 7872
Samsung Exynos 7872 – an 6-core chipset that was announced on January 17, 2018, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A73 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1400 MHz.
CPU Performance
24
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
52
NanoReview Score
36
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
1229
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3145
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77703
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|Cores
|1
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site