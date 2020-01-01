Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 7880: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 7880

Samsung Exynos 7880

Samsung Exynos 7880 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 2, 2017, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 1900 MHz.

CPU Performance
20
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
48
NanoReview Score
32

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 7880AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)108685
2. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)96564

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 7880 SoC with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 1900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz
Cores 3
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1033 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017
Class Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

