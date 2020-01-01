Samsung Exynos 7880
Samsung Exynos 7880 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 2, 2017, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 1900 MHz.
CPU Performance
20
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
48
NanoReview Score
32
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 7880
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
|108685
|2. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
|96564
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|Cores
|3
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
