Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 880: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 880

Samsung Exynos 880

Samsung Exynos 880 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 26, 2020, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A77 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
48
Gaming Performance
34
Battery life
73
NanoReview Score
51

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
290576

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 880 SoC with Mali G76 MP5 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5
Architecture Bifrost
Cores 5
Number of ALUs 80
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020
Class Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish