Samsung Exynos 880
Samsung Exynos 880 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 26, 2020, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A77 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
48
Gaming Performance
34
Battery life
73
NanoReview Score
51
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
290576
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Cores
|5
|Number of ALUs
|80
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
