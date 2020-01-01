Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 9609: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 9609

Samsung Exynos 9609

Samsung Exynos 9609 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 20, 2019, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1600 MHz.

CPU Performance
32
Gaming Performance
18
Battery life
64
NanoReview Score
37

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103

Smartphones

Phones with Exynos 9609AnTuTu v8
1. Motorola One Vision195089

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Cores 3
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019
Class Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

