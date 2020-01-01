AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
Ryzen 5 2600X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3063
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5843
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X