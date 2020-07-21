Home > Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 7.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3513
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2703
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6768

Specifications

Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 21, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский