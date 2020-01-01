AMD Ryzen 7 2700
Ryzen 7 2700 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3503
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6415
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20