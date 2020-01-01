Home > Ryzen 7 2700: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 2700

Ryzen 7 2700 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 2700 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3503
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6415

Specifications

Ryzen 7 2700 technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released April 19, 2018
Launch price 299 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen+
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

Comments

