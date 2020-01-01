AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
Ryzen 7 3800X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9225
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
