AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Ryzen 7 4800H - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 7.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7022
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
