AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

Ryzen 9 5980HX - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
615
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9345

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 12, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 3
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

