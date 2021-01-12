AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
Ryzen 9 5980HX - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
615
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9345
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16