Intel Core i3 13100F
Core i3 13100F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9898
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i3-13100F
|Integrated GPU
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|58 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20