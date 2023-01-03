Home > Core i3 13100F: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 13100F

Intel Core i3 13100F

Core i3 13100F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 13100F in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9898
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Core i3 13100F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i3-13100F
Integrated GPU No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4
Total Threads 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700
TDP 58 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i3 13100F vs i5 12400
3. Intel Core i3 13100F vs i5 12400F
4. Intel Core i3 13100F vs i3 12100
5. Intel Core i3 13100F vs i3 12100F
6. Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600
7. Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
8. Intel Core i3 13100F vs i3 13100
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i3 13100F? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский