Intel Core i5 11400F
Core i5 11400F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6908
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20