Intel Core i5 11400F

Intel Core i5 11400F

Core i5 11400F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 11400F in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6908

Specifications

Core i5 11400F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 16, 2021
Launch price 157 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i5-11400F
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

