Home > Core i5 1340P: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 1340P

Intel Core i5 1340P
  • Cores: 12
  • L3 cache: 12MB (shared)
  • TDP: 20-28 W (max. boost up to 64 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 1340P - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 1340P in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1608
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11808
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9726
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Core i5 1340P technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-1340P
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1340P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1340P and Ryzen 7 6800H
2. Core i5 1340P and Ryzen 5 6600H
3. Core i5 1340P and Core i5 1250P
4. Core i5 1340P and Core i5 1240P
5. Core i5 1340P and Core i5 1350P
6. Core i5 1340P and Core i5 13500H
7. Core i5 1340P and Core i7 1360P
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 1340P? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский