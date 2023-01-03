Intel Core i5 1340P
- Cores: 12
- L3 cache: 12MB (shared)
- TDP: 20-28 W (max. boost up to 64 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 1340P - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1608
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11808
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9726
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-1340P
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1340P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20