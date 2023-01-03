Home > Core i5 1350P: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 1350P

Core i5 1350P - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 1350P in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9057
Specifications

Core i5 1350P technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-1350P
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1350P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

