Intel Core i5 6600K
Core i5 6600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 530.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6298
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3834
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
