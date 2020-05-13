Intel Core i7 10610U
Core i7 10610U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2587
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3772
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 10610U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and Intel Core i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and i7 10610U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 10710U and i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 10850H and i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 10750H and i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 8665U and i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 10810U and i7 10610U
- Intel Core i5 10310U and i7 10610U