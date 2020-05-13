Home > Core i7 10610U: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 10610U

Core i7 10610U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 10610U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2587
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3772

Specifications

Core i7 10610U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 13, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U
Model number i7-10610U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10610U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

