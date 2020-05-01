Intel Core i7 10700F
Core i7 10700F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8359
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|298 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700F or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 10700F or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i9 10900F
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i5 10400F
- Intel Core i7 10700F or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Intel Core i7 10700F or Intel Core i7 10700T