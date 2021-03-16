Home > Core i7 11700KF: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 11700KF

Intel Core i7 11700KF

Core i7 11700KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 11700KF in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1810
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10459

Specifications

Core i7 11700KF technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 16, 2021
Launch price 374 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11700KF
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

