Intel Core i7 11700KF
Core i7 11700KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1810
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10459
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|374 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16