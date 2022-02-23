Home > Core i7 1280P: performance and specs

Core i7 1280P - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU).

Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10213

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released February 23, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P
Model number i7-1280P
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 28-64 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

