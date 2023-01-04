Intel Core i7 13705H
- Cores: 14
- L3 cache: 24MB (shared)
- TDP: 35-45 W (max. boost up to 115 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i7 13705H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1792 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).
Please note that the tests on the i7 13705H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1839
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16081
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12776
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13705H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1792
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13705H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0