Intel Core i7 8550U

Core i7 8550U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 8550U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071

Specifications

Core i7 8550U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 21, 2017
Type Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R
Model number i7-8550U
Socket BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

