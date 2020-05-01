Intel Core i9 10900KF
Core i9 10900KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3146
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10951
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|472 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700K or Core i9 10900KF
- Ryzen 9 3950X or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900X or Core i9 10900KF
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900F or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i7 10700KF or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900T or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900 or Core i9 10900KF
- Ryzen 9 3900XT or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10850K or Core i9 10900KF