You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 48 against 36 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~77.5% Side bezels 9 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Aspire Vero (AV15-51) n/a Aspire 3 (A315-58) 200 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 36 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Aspire Vero (AV15-51) 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

