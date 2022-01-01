Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3571 or Precision 3561 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3571 vs Precision 3561

51 out of 100
Dell Precision 3571
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
Dell Precision 3571
Dell Precision 3561
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3571 and Precision 3561 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3571
vs
Precision 3561

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 500:1
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3571
220 nits
Precision 3561
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3571 +70%
10778
Precision 3561
6324
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3571 +62%
15348
Precision 3561
9497

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Precision 3571 +269%
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3561
0.382 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 3571 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell Precision 3571 and Dell Precision 15 3560
3. Dell Precision 3571 and Dell Vostro 5620
4. Dell Precision 3571 and Dell Latitude 5531
5. Dell Precision 3561 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Dell Precision 3561 and Dell Precision 15 3560
7. Dell Precision 3561 and Dell Precision 17 5760

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 3561 and Precision 3571 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский