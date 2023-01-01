Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 or ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 vs T14 Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8
VS
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 and T14 Gen 4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 57 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53 mm
12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 inches		 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~78.8%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 295 grams 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T14 Gen 4:
    - Materials: the gray model features an aluminum cover, while the black one uses carbon material.
    - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
    - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

