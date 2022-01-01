Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 146 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~71.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|39.7 dB
|53.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 / 300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|1074 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1312
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4324
6224
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
1405
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4907
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +104%
10030
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85.6 dB
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
