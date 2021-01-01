MSI GL66 Pulse vs GE66 Raider
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
82
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
61
NanoReview Score
58
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|Thickness
|23.95 mm (0.94 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|230 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +20%
1440
1199
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5185
GE66 Raider +12%
5800
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +39%
3877
2799
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
