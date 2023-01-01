Home > Laptop comparison > Katana 17 (2023) or Crosshair 15 – what's better?

MSI Katana 17 (2023) vs Crosshair 15

61 out of 100
MSI Katana 17 (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15
MSI Katana 17 (2023)
MSI Crosshair 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana 17 (2023) and Crosshair 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana 17 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana 17 (2023)
vs
Crosshair 15

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~72.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 59.1 dB 57.4 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1271:1 -
sRGB color space 61% -
Adobe RGB profile 42.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.8% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness
Katana 17 (2023)
250 nits
Crosshair 15 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 / 240 W 180 / 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 573 grams 574 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana 17 (2023) +2%
15248
Crosshair 15
15022
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Katana 17 (2023)
6.7 TFLOPS
Crosshair 15 +106%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.5 dB 82 dB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Katana 17 (2023) or Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
2. MSI Katana 17 (2023) or Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2023)
3. MSI Katana 17 (2023) or Vector GP78 (2023)
4. MSI Katana 17 (2023) or Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
5. MSI Katana 17 (2023) or Cyborg 15
6. MSI Crosshair 15 or Katana GF66
7. MSI Crosshair 15 or Raider GE66 (2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Crosshair 15 and Katana 17 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский