Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
  • Dimensions: 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm (15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 3 (A317-53).
Performance
59
Gaming
31
Display
32
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
41
Case
63
NanoReview Score
43

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches
Area 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5%
Side bezels 10.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1372
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2582

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

