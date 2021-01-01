Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
- Dimensions: 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm (15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
59
Gaming
31
Display
32
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
41
Case
63
NanoReview Score
43
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1372
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes