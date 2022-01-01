Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A515-57): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%
  • Dimensions: 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm (14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A515-57).
Performance
55
Gaming
23
Display
34
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
67
Case
83
NanoReview Score
46
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1
sRGB color space 51%
Response time 28 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3722

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

