  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
  • Dimensions: 402.08 x 256.54 x 17.95 mm (15.83 x 10.1 x 0.71 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A517-58).
Performance
63
Gaming
36
Display
32
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
69
Portability
71
NanoReview Score
50

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 402.08 x 256.54 x 17.95 mm
15.83 x 10.1 x 0.71 inches
Area 1031 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2%
Side bezels 12.9 mm
Colors Gray
Material Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 130 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7674
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1751
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7631
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

