Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 AN515-57: full specs and tests

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.4%
  • Dimensions: 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm (14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro 5 AN515-57.
Performance
72
Gaming
62
Display
51
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
69
Case
62
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.4%
Side bezels 9 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1480:1
sRGB color space 53%
Response time 11 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4722
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1450
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5598

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
2. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
4. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
5. MSI Katana GF66 or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
7. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
9. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
10. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
11. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

Comments

EnglishРусский