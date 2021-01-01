Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.4%
- Dimensions: 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm (14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1480:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|Response time
|11 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|500 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4722
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1450
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5598
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes